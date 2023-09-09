Listen to Nell Mescal’s anthemic new song ‘Teeth’

Nell Mescal has returned with a brand new single – listen to ‘Teeth’ below.
‘Teeth’ follows the Irish singer-songwriter’s recent single ‘Punchline’, and comes ahead of a UK and Ireland headline tour later this year. The tracks follow her previous four singles, ‘In My Head’, ‘Homesick’, ‘Missing You’ and ‘Graduating’.
“’Teeth’ is a song about when you leave the ending of a friendship/relationship too late and there’s no more trust left,” Mescal said of the song in a statement. “It’s about the moment where you decide enough is enough”.
Listen to the new track below.
Speaking to NME back in 2022, Mescal opened up about wanting her music to evoke emotion within its listeners. “Music has always been about hoping someone will say I made them feel something they hadn’t been able to feel before,” she said.
The musician credits the collective musical community of the school choirs she was raised in with shaping the artist who she is today. “Putting songs out, it feels like I’m in choir again. I’m so grateful I did that from a young age – I don’t know where all my energy would have gone,” she said.
Her UK tour will kick off in October, and you can see the list of dates below. You can purchase tickets here
Nell Mescal will play:
OCTOBER 2023
12 – Edinburgh, Sneaky Pete’s
14 – Live At Leeds In The City
15 – Birmingham, Hare & Hounds
16 – Manchester, Deaf Institute
17 – Nottingham, Bodega
19 – Liverpool, Leaf
24 – Brighton, Komedia Studio
25 – London, Lower Third
26 – Bristol, Rough Trade
DECEMBER 2023
11 – Belfast, Voodoo
13 – Dublin, Whelan’s
14 – Galway, Roisin Dubh
15 – Cork, Cyprus Avenue