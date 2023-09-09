Listen to Nell Mescal’s anthemic new song ‘Teeth’

Nell Mescal has returned with a brand new single – listen to ‘Teeth’ below.

‘Teeth’ follows the Irish singer-songwriter’s recent single ‘Punchline’, and comes ahead of a UK and Ireland headline tour later this year. The tracks follow her previous four singles, ‘In My Head’, ‘Homesick’, ‘Missing You’ and ‘Graduating’.

“’Teeth’ is a song about when you leave the ending of a friendship/relationship too late and there’s no more trust left,” Mescal said of the song in a statement. “It’s about the moment where you decide enough is enough”.

Listen to the new track below.

Speaking to NME back in 2022, Mescal opened up about wanting her music to evoke emotion within its listeners. “Music has always been about hoping someone will say I made them feel something they hadn’t been able to feel before,” she said.

The musician credits the collective musical community of the school choirs she was raised in with shaping the artist who she is today. “Putting songs out, it feels like I’m in choir again. I’m so grateful I did that from a young age – I don’t know where all my energy would have gone,” she said.

Her UK tour will kick off in October, and you can see the list of dates below. You can purchase tickets here

Nell Mescal will play:

OCTOBER 2023

12 – Edinburgh, Sneaky Pete’s

14 – Live At Leeds In The City

15 – Birmingham, Hare & Hounds

16 – Manchester, Deaf Institute

17 – Nottingham, Bodega

19 – Liverpool, Leaf

24 – Brighton, Komedia Studio

25 – London, Lower Third

26 – Bristol, Rough Trade



DECEMBER 2023

11 – Belfast, Voodoo

13 – Dublin, Whelan’s

14 – Galway, Roisin Dubh

15 – Cork, Cyprus Avenue