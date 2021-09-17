Listen to new cuts of classic tracks from The Beatles’ upcoming special edition re-release of ‘Let It Be’

New cuts of classic Beatles tracks from the forthcoming special edition of ‘Let It Be’ have been shared ahead of its release.

The Fab Four’s final studio album is set to be celebrated on October 15 with a reissue that will span a number of formats.

A trio of tracks from the ‘Let It Be’ re-release were shared back in August including ‘Let It Be’ (2021 Stereo Mix), ‘Don’t Let Me Down’ (first rooftop performance) and ‘For You Blue’ (‘Get Back’ LP Mix).

Advertisement

Now four more new mixes of their songs, which you can listen to below, have been shared including ‘Get Back’ (Take 8), ‘One After 909’ (Take 3), ‘I Me Mine’ (1970 Glyn Johns Mix) and ‘Across The Universe’ (2021 Stereo Mix).

The original album has been newly mixed by producer Giles Martin and engineer Sam Okell in stereo, 5.1 surround DTS and Dolby Atmos.

The physical and digital “super deluxe” ‘Let It Be’ collections feature 27 previously unreleased session recordings, a four-track ‘Let It Be’ EP and the never-before-released 14-track ‘Get Back’ stereo LP mix, which was compiled by engineer Glyn Johns in May 1969.

A new hardcover book, titled The Beatles: Get Back, will also be included with the “super deluxe” editions of ‘Let It Be’, with a foreword written by Paul McCartney.

You can pre-order the special edition of ‘Let It Be’ here.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Peter Jackson’s forthcoming documentary series The Beatles: Get Back will premiere on Disney+ from November 25-27.

The Beatles: Get Back will tell “the story of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr as they plan their first live show in over two years, capturing the writing and rehearsing of 14 new songs, originally intended for release on an accompanying live album.”

Two setlists from the early days of The Beatles are set to go up for auction in October.