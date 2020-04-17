Kesha has been making sure to stay creative while self-isolating due to coronavirus, sharing a new song and video called ‘Home Alone’ inspired by the classic 1990 film.

Taking to Twitter today (April 17) to announce the song’s realease, Kesha explained that the track was dedicated “to all of you sexy people hanging at home… alone” and to the “one and only” Macaulay Culkin, who starred in the film as a child actor.

“Cause you know I’m home alone, Macaulay-caulay Culkin,” and “I’m setting booby traps in case you are a bad guy,” are among some of the lyrics Kesha sings on the track.

I’ve been bored at home so I made a song for u animals!!! And a little video 💃🏻It’s called HOME ALONE… dedicated to all of you sexy people hanging at home…..alone. and also dedicated to the one and only @IncredibleCulk 💗💗👻👻!! pic.twitter.com/2v8T2cWqod — kesha (@KeshaRose) April 16, 2020

The brief song’s video is made up of various clips of Kesha dancing in different rooms of her home.

Culkin isn’t the first actor Kesha has taken to singing about of late. Last month, the singer released a song about Nicolas Cage, with the lyrics referencing many of the cult actor’s films, such as National Treasure and Leaving Las Vegas.

Kesha released her fourth album, ‘High Road’, in January of this year. In our review, NME claimed that the “turbo-charged record veers across multiple lanes.”