Listen to new Mac Miller tracks ‘Right’ and ‘Floating’

Two new songs from the late Mac Miller have been shared by the rapper’s family.

“Right” and “Floating” appear on the deluxe version of Mac’s posthumous album ‘Circles’ – which arrived in January this year. It is the companion record to his 2018 record ‘Swimming’, which was the last to be released before he died from an accidental drug overdose in September of the same year.

It comes after he worked on ‘Swimming’ with producer Jon Brion, who took up the challenge of completing the latter record after his untimely death.

Earlier this week, Thundercat released new track ‘Fair Chance’, a tribute to Mac featuring rappers Ty Dolla $ign and Lil B. The bassist was due to open for Miller on tour shortly before his death.

“This song is about Mac…when he passed it shook the ground for the artist community,” Thundercat said in a press release. “Ty’s a strong dude and when he heard the song he knew exactly what it should be. I was there when he recorded it. We talked about what it was, and he did what he felt was right to it, and I love what he did.”

In a four-star review of ‘Circles‘, NME described the record as “a conflicting, tantalising taste of what might have been.”

“Overall, ’Circles’ is a very conflicting listen. It’s a high-quality project, but we lost Mac way too soon, and that’s hard to accept,” NME’s four-star verdict stated.

“So while it’s hard to listen to him talking about self-deterioration and how he spends far too much time in his own head, it’s a privilege to hear him share his inner most thoughts over a bed of sweeping, inventive sonics. This is the album Mac Miller was born to make.”