A new Mastodon song that features on the soundtrack for the first Bill & Ted movie in nearly two decades has been released.

‘Rufus Lives’ works by keeping the franchise’s connection to metal intact with its heavy riffs, turbo-charged beats and the group’s husky growls.

It’s the second new song released by the Georgia band this year, following on from July’s ‘Fallen Torches’ and their 2017 album ‘Emperor Of Sand’. Listen below.

‘Rufus Lives’ joins Weezer’s ‘Beginning Of The End’ as one of the key contributions to the new film, Bill & Ted Face The Music, which is out today (August 28) in the US. The soundtrack also features contributions from like Lamb Of God and FIDLAR.

Bill & Ted Face The Music, meanwhile, is the first film in the franchise since 1991’s Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey. Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves reprise their roles as the respective title characters. It’s released in UK cinemas on September 23.

Earlier this year, Mastodon discussed having a new album in the works, and recently announced a career-spanning collection of material called Medium Rarities.

Opening up about new music the group have been working on, rhythm guitarist/backing vocalist Bill Kelliher told the RRBG Podcast in May: “I’ve definitely been writing like a madman, like crazy. It’s different than ‘Emperor of Sand.’

“There’s definitely a vibe going on. I don’t know how to describe it…The new record, the stuff I’ve written, it’s not quite as notey as [their last album], but it’s definitely got a more like Neurosis heaviness, simplified guitar parts,” he said.

He added: “And Brann…he always demos most of the vocal ideas cause he always has melodies and stuff like that… and he’s been singing on a lot of it, at least for demo purposes. The vocals are kind of like a ‘Asleep in the Deep’ style, kind of Radiohead-ish almost, like real melodic, a lot of vocal harmonies.”