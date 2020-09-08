Listen to New Order’s heavenly new single ‘Be A Rebel’

New Order have returned with their first new material in five years. Hear the new single ‘Be A Rebel’ below.

Trading in the dancier elements of the band’s classic, elegiac synth-based sound, the bittersweet ‘Be A Rebel’ is the first new music from the band since their acclaimed 2015 album ‘Music Complete‘.

“In tough times we wanted to reach out with a new song,” said frontman Bernard Sumner. “We can’t play live for a while, but music is still something we can all share together. We hope you enjoy it…until we meet again.”

Speaking to NME about the track, drummer Stephen Morris said: “It’s kind of carrying on from ‘Music Complete’. It’s a very dance-y song.”

He continued: “It’s been a bit strange making a record via remote control, with the song getting batted about backwards and forwards, but hopefully it’s turned out alright!

“It’s just a one-off at the minute. We thought we’d start with one and then see how it goes.”

‘Be A Rebel’ is available digitally now and will be followed soon by 12”, CD and a digital bundle, featuring remixes.

This comes after New Order’s classic best of compilation ‘Substance’ finally returned to streaming services this weekend after being missing for five years.

New Order will return to the stage in 2021 when they’ll play a rescheduled one-off headline show at The O2 in London, as well as their co-headline tour with Pet Shop Boys in the US, which was due to begin this month. Next month will see the band release a special vinyl boxset of their seminal 1983 album ‘Power Corruption & Lies’. The ‘2020 Definitive Edition’ will arrive on October 2 and feature an LP, two CDs, two DVDs and a book.