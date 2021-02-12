Listen to new posthumous single by A Tribe Called Quest’s Phife Dawg, ‘Nutshell Pt.2’

A new song from A Tribe Called Quest‘s Phife Dawg has been released posthumously, titled ‘Nutshell Pt.2’ and featuring verses from Busta Rhymes and Redman.

It’s the first cut from Phife Dawg’s – real name Malik Izaak Taylor – forthcoming posthumous album ‘Forever’, which is set to arrive later this year via AWAL/Smokin’ Needles.

The gritty track is something of a reimagining of his final single ‘Nutshell’ which was released in 2016, shortly after his death. In this new version of the song, Redman and Busta Rhymes add their own bars while retaining Taylor’s original hook “that’s just me in a nutshell“.

Advertisement

Listen to the track below:

Speaking of the forthcoming album in a press statement, Taylor’s family said “we are excited about the partnership with AWAL for Malik’s posthumous album release”.

“We give all glory to God for allowing Malik to accomplish everything his heart desired, including his solo music. He worked really hard to complete his album before he transitioned, and he was ready to share an album that was near and dear to his heart with his fans. His fans meant the world to him.”

The forthcoming album ‘Forever’ will mark Taylor’s first posthumous release, and the second solo album of his career.

Advertisement

In 2004, six years after A Tribe Called Quest disbanded, he released his own record ‘Ventilation: DA LP’. In 2015, he revealed in an interview with Rolling Stone that he had an EP and second album in the works, which was titled ‘Muttymorphosis’ at the time.

Sadly, Taylor passed away from diabetes complications in 2016. He was 45 years old.