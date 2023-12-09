Listen to new Serj Tankian and Tony Iommi collaboration ‘Deconstruction’

System of a Down‘s Serj Tankian and Black Sabbath‘s Tony Iommi have teamed up to release their collaboration ‘Deconstruction’ – listen to it below.

The single was co-written with the CEO of Gibson Guitars, Cesar Gueikian, and has been released on Gibson Records. The three have released the single under the name ‘The Gibson Band’, which will feature a rotating cast of musicians that will steadily release music to fund various philanthropic causes around the world.

In the case of ‘Deconstruction’, all proceeds will be going to Armenia Fund’s Artsakh Refugee Initiative. Tankian, who is of Armenian heritage, says: “It’s a dream come true to have collaborated with my good friend, Cesar Gueikian, and Tony Iommi, who I have collaborated with before. I am happy that we are using our platform to donate the music, my art, and Gibson’s incredibly unique guitar for such a great charity. Music with the right intentions can inspire and also create positive change.”

Iommi added, “It was great to hook up with Serj again and also to do a track with Cesar (I think that he’s trying to steal my job!!) ha-ha!! The Armenian people are really lovely people, and it’s a great pleasure, a great cause, and I’m very happy to be involved in it.” Take a listen below:

Furthermore, the Eurnekian family will match all funds raised from ‘Deconstruction’, an auction of Tankian’s painting and a “unique Les Paul guitar” to the initiative.

In other Tankian news, the System of a Down frontman recently announced his upcoming memoir, titled ‘Down with the System’. “Boom! – I wrote a new book,” he said on social media. “I had a blast working on this accidentally hatched philosophical memoir as it’s given me the unique opportunity to deep dive into my family history, my own motivations from a young age and lessons I didn’t know I had learned.”

The memoir, which is promised to be “far more than just a rock ‘n’ roll fable”, is scheduled for May 14 next year via Hachette Books.