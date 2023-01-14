Listen to You Me At Six’s romantic new song ‘:mydopamine:’

You Me At Six have debuted a new song, ‘:mydopamine:’.

The track is the fifth single to be taken from the Weybridge rock band’s upcoming eighth album ‘Truth Decay’ and takes a more optimistic, romantic tone from the singles released so far.

Speaking of the track, frontman Josh Franceschi said: “Dopamine is the body’s feel-good chemical, it’s responsible for allowing you to have pleasure, satisfaction and motivation. This song is about someone being that for you, making you feel good, making you feel alive.”

The track follows the singles ‘heartLESS’, ‘Mixed Emotions (I Didn’t Know How To Tell You What I Was Going Through)’, ‘No Future? Yeah Right’ (featuring Rou Reynolds of Enter Shikari) and ‘Deep Cuts’.

Check out the track below:

Earlier this week, You Me At Six announced that the release date of ‘Truth Decay’ had to be pushed back due to vinyl production issues. The album will now land on February 10, two weeks after its original release date of January 27.

Franceschi told NME last year that “the goal with ‘Truth Decay’ was to create something that was more in line with when we felt like we really knew who we were.

“The biggest stadium rock band in the country is Muse. The biggest indie band in the country is Foals. The biggest metalcore band is Architects. All those bands have their flag in the ground and their own identity. I want us to be the emo band.”

Later in the interview, Franceschi said: “Because of everything we’ve been through over the past few years, it is an emotionally complex record. It was important for me to be genuine about what I was seeing around me. I was compelled to write about things that felt visceral.”

You Me At Six will embark on a UK tour in February, with Waterparks, The Maine and Bears In Trees. You can see the full list of dates below and buy your tickets here.

FEBRUARY

1 – Plymouth, Pavilions, Plymouth

3 – Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom

6 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

9 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

10 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

11 – London, Alexandra Palace

The band will also be performing at Reading and Leeds this summer.