Listen to newly unearthed recording of Jimi Hendrix Experience covering The Beatles’ ‘Sgt Peppers’ Lonely Hearts Club Band’

A Jimi Hendrix Experience cover of The Beatles ‘Sgt Peppers’ Lonely Hearts Club Band’ has been unearthed and released to the public – listen to it below.

The track had its world premiere on the SiriusXM radio show Breakfast With The Beatles, which was guest hosted by former Rolling Stone editor David Fricke. “Here is the sound of the most exciting new group in the world, the Jimi Hendrix Experience, live in rock’s greatest year – and performing the opening theme song from The Beatles’ Summer of Love masterpiece,” Fricke said as he introduced the song.

He added: “It is a pleasure and honour to play it, for the first time anywhere, on the Beatles Channel.” The cover serves as the lead song on ‘Jimi Hendrix Experience: Hollywood Bowl August 18, 1967’, which is set for release on November 10.

Advertisement

In addition to their re-imagining of ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,’ the album will also feature their originals such as ‘Purple Haze,’ ‘The Wind Cries Mary,’ and yet-to-be-released classics ‘Foxey Lady’ and ‘Fire,’ as well as their own re-imagining of favourites by Howlin’ Wolf (‘Killing Floor’), Bob Dylan (‘Like a Rolling Stone’), The Troggs (‘Wild Thing’) and Muddy Waters (‘Catfish Blues’). Pre-order the album here.

The Beatles’ Paul McCartney and George Harrison were able to witness the Jimi Hendrix Experience cover their song mere days after the ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ in the middle of 1967. Occurring at the Saville Theatre in London on June 4, Hendrix played the song for the group backstage on a portable record player and then opened the show with their own dramatic interpretation.

‘Jimi Hendrix Experience: Hollywood Bowl August 18, 1967’ tracklist is:

SIDE ONE

‘Introduction’

‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’

‘Killing Floor’

‘The Wind Cries Mary’

‘Foxey Lady’

‘Catfish Blues’

Advertisement

SIDE TWO

‘Fire’

‘Like a Rolling Stone’

‘Purple Haze’

‘Wild Thing’

Elsewhere, Liam Gallagher recently covered Jimi Hendrix’s ‘Are You Experienced’ at an intimate live show in London.

He wrapped up his show at London’s KOKO with a cover of Jimi Hendrix‘s ‘Are You Experienced’ from the late legend’s 1967 debut album of the same name.