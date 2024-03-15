Listen to Nia Archives’ reflective new single ‘Unfinished Business’

Nia Archives has shared a reflective new single titled ‘Unfinished Business’. Check it out below.

Shared today (March 15), the track marks the latest single to be shared from the singer’s forthcoming debut album ‘Silence Is Loud’ – following on from the title track and ‘Crowded Roomz’. It is set for release on April 12 via Jijinxx and Island – pre-order it here.

Now, the latest preview of the album comes in the form of ‘Unfinished Business’, a light and airy lyrical letter that Nia writes to herself, delving into the struggle of being with a lover who is preoccupied with their past.

“What’s meant for me won’t pass me by/ Kinda like when you give me the eye/ My lover, please, don’t make me cry/ Don’t wanna find the good in bye/ When you get distant, I don’t pry,” she sings.

The track is reflective of the themes within the album itself and weaves together a “rich thematic tapestry around love, loneliness, the intense potential power of silence, relationships, family, navigating her 20s and more” according to a press release.

It also comes alongside an accompanying music video directed by Rory Wood, which sees Nia breaking the fourth wall, emotionally pleading head-on to the camera in a series of vignettes. Check it out below.

As well as the emotive themes rife within the album, ‘Silence Is Loud’ is also set to see the singer honing in on her sound – breaking the rules of what she’s learned and pushing jungle and herself into new, unchartered territories.

It also sees her team up with Ethan P. Flynn (FKA Twigs, David Byrne) and as Nia says, is “more song-focussed” than any of her other work, and dedicated to “putting interesting sounds on jungle.”

The new single comes following the singer wrapping up a series of live shows across Australia and New Zealand, as well as her second record-breaking Boiler Room, which was hosted by Charity Shop Sue and celebrated International Women’s Day by welcoming exclusively women, trans and non-binary ravers.

It also comes on the heels of her latest collaboration with British artist Corbin Shaw on an exclusive merch piece called ‘CHEESE CHIPS N BLOODY GRAVY’.

Later this year, Nia is set to perform on Reading & Leeds‘ “groundbreaking” new stage The Chevron this summer. She’ll also make appearances at Parklife, Roskilde, Mad Cool and Øya Festival in 2024.

Nia Archives released her third EP, ‘Sunrise Bang Ur Head Against Tha Wall’, in March 2023.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “Being able to show so much humanity and versatility so early in her career is highly respectable and if this is a glimpse of the future, Nia Archives looks set to become an unstoppable generational talent.”