Listen to Nick Cave and Warren Ellis’ new track ‘Les Cerfs’

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis have shared their new track ‘Les Cerfs’ – you can hear the composition below.

The track is taken from the pair’s original score to the forthcoming film La Panthère Des Neiges (also known as The Velvet Queen).

Marie Amiguet and Vincent Munier’s film is set in the Tibetan highlands, and follows nature photographer Munier as he guides the writer Sylvain Tesson “on his quest to document the infamously elusive snow leopard”.

Advertisement

The score for La Panthère Des Neiges will be released via Invada Records and Lakeshore Records digitally on Friday (December 17), and is described as “one of Ellis and Cave’s most heartfelt and haunting film projects”.

Having shared the single ‘We Are Not Alone’ last month, Cave and Ellis have today (December 15) released ‘Les Cerfs’ from the soundtrack, which you can hear below.

Speaking about their work on the film, Ellis said: “There is something about the heart of this film that draws you in. I realised after a day, that I wanted to do whatever it took to compose an entire original score. The film deserved to have its own musical voice. I booked five days and asked Nick if he could come in for a day to write a theme song and play some piano. He saw the film and stayed for four days.

“In the end we made what I think is one of the most beautiful films we have ever worked on. One of my favourite experiences ever working on a project. The stars are the animals in all their wild glory, as we have never seen them before, and man in reverence and wonder.”

A release date for La Panthère Des Neiges in the UK has yet to be set, though the film will be released in the US on December 22.

Advertisement

Last month Cave spoke about his strong friendship with Ellis on his fan Q&A website The Red Hand Files.