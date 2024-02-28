Listen to Nick Cave’s heartfelt cover of Édith Piaf’s ‘La Vie En Rose’ from Jack Antonoff’s ‘The New Look’ soundtrack

Nick Cave has shared a cover of Édith Piaf’s ‘La Vie En Rose’ from Jack Antonoff‘s soundtrack to The New Look – listen below.

The Bad Seeds frontman’s heartfelt rendition of the song was produced by Antonoff for the new Todd A. Kessler-created historical drama, which premiered on Apple TV+ on February 14.

Released as a single in 1947, the original version of ‘La Vie En Rose’ is the signature track of French singer Piaf. The lyrics express the happiness of finding true love, appealing to people who had faced difficulties throughout World War II.

Advertisement

Over 10 episodes, The New Look tells “the shocking story of how fashion icon Christian Dior and his contemporaries, including Coco Chanel, Pierre Balmain and Cristóbal Balenciaga, navigated the horrors of World War II and launched modern fashion”.

The 10-song soundtrack to the series will feature covers of early to mid-20th-century tracks by contemporary artists.

Last month saw Florence + The Machine share their version of ‘White Cliffs Of Dover’ from the collection before The 1975 released their take on ‘Now Is The Hour’ and Lana Del Rey dropped her cover of Irving Berlin’s ‘Blue Skies’.

Antonoff also recorded covers by Beabadoobee, Perfume Genius and his band Bleachers for the soundtrack. The record will be the first release from Antonoff’s new label Shadow Of The City, which is an imprint of Dirty Hit. It is scheduled to arrive on March 8.

Check out Cave’s emotive cover of ‘La Vie En Rose’ in the video above.

Advertisement

The New Look stars Emmy Award-winner Ben Mendelsohn as Christian Dior, and Academy Award-winner Juliette Binoche as Coco Chanel. Others in the cast include Maisie Williams, John Malkovich, Emily Mortimer, Claes Bang and Glenn Close.

The New Look tracklist is:

1. Florence + The Machine – ‘White Cliffs Of Dover’

2. The 1975 – ‘Now Is The Hour’

3. Lana Del Rey – ‘Blue Skies’

4. Perfume Genius – ‘What A Difference A Day Makes’

5. Nick Cave – ‘La Vie En Rose’

6. Beabadoobee – ‘It’s Only A Paper Moon’

7. Joy Oladokun – ‘I Wished Upon The Moon’

8. Bartees Strange – ‘You Always Hurt The One You Love’

9. Sam Dew – ‘I Cover The Waterfront’

10. Bleachers – ‘Almost Like Being In Love’

In other news, it was recently revealed that Nick Cave and Warren Ellis were scoring the upcoming Amy Winehouse biopic Back To Black. The film has been confirmed for release in the UK on April 12, 2024.

Meanwhile, actor Matt Smith has shared details about a new TV adaptation of Cave’s 2009 novel The Death Of Bunny Munro.

Nick Cave told fans last November that he was about to “head to Buffalo to mix the new Bad Seeds album”. The musician said over the summer that he was “finishing” the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Ghosteen’ at the time.