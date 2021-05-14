Listen to Nicki Minaj, Drake, and Lil Wayne’s new song, ‘Seeing Green’

Nicky Minaj, Drake and Lil Wayne have shared a new song – listen to ‘Seeing Green’ below.

It comes as Minaj’s 2009 mixtape ‘Beam Me Up Scotty’ is placed on streaming services for the first time. Alongside that mixtape’s original tracks, several new tracks have been added – including her collaboration with Drake and Lil Wayne.

Last week, Minaj teased the release of the project on Instagram. You can listen to the song and stream the full album below:

Another new song, ‘Fractions,’ also appears on the mixtape, as does her remix of Skillibeng’s ‘Crocodile Teeth.’

During an Instagram Live session before the mixtape was released, Minaj also revealed that a new album is “coming soon.”

It would be Minaj’s first album for four years, her last being 2018’s ‘Queen‘.

The pop star has collaborated on several tracks since her last album, including ones with Tekashi 6ix9ine on the chart-topping ‘Trollz‘, and with Mike Will Made It and YoungBoy NBA for the song ‘What That Speed Bout!?’

In other news, Lady Leshurr claimed recently that she turned down a “massive” record deal after a label wanted her to diss Minaj.

Speaking on a recent episode of Angela Scanlon’s Thanks A Million podcast, the rapper revealed that she was offered hundreds of thousands of dollars but turned it down.

“I’ve always gone with how I feel here. There’s only one time I didn’t go with what was in my belly and it didn’t go well at all. It was really, really disastrous, so I’ve learned from my mistakes,” she said.