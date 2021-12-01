Nile Rodgers narrates new festive tale ‘Story For Sleep: A Peaceful Winter Night’

Nile Rodgers has shared a new spatial audio tale called Story For Sleep: A Peaceful Winter Night – listen below.

The legendary Chic musician narrated the story for the latest instalment of ‘From Apple Music With Love’, an ongoing Christmas countdown series featuring exclusive releases from a host of big acts.

Subscribers to the platform can access a new exclusive “gift” on a daily basis between November 26 and December 3. Yesterday’s edition (November 30) saw Elton John share Inside The Lockdown Sessions, a new documentary focusing on the creation of his star-studded latest album.

Today (December 1) Rodgers treated fans to “the perfect nighttime remedy” to get to sleep. Narrated by the iconic producer, Story For Sleep… presents “the comforting sounds of winter” such as breezes and crackling fires in immersive Spatial Audio.

The 39-minute recording is split into six parts, which include ‘Walking Through A Snowy Woods’ and ‘A Cozy Cabin Up Ahead’. You can listen in full below.

Apple Music promises further treats from Coldplay, Mariah Carey and more. Previous “gifts” from the likes of Lorde, Idris Elba and Gwen Stefani are available to stream now – tune in here.

In other news, it’s been confirmed that Rodgers has been working with Kaiser Chiefs and The Zutons on the bands’ respective new albums. The latter group are in the studio recording their first full-length in 13 years, the follow-up to 2008’s ‘You Can Do Anything’.

“Having Nile on board is a massive confidence boost,” frontman Dave McCabe told NME, adding that Rodgers was “bringing the best out of us as a band”.

Meanwhile, Rodgers is set to perform at next year’s Cambridge Club Festival alongside Diana Ross and Lionel Richie.