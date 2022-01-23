Listen to Nilüfer Yanya’s shimmering new song ‘Midnight Sun’

Nilüfer Yanya has shared another taster of her upcoming second album – watch the video for the widescreen new track ‘Midnight Sun’ below.

‘Midnight Sun’ follows recent track ‘Stabilise’ in previewing her upcoming second album ‘Painless’, which is set to arrive on March 4 via ATO and follows 2019 debut ‘Miss Universe’.

“It’s a song about recognising what it feels like to be pushed down but wanting to resist,” Yanya said of ‘Midnight Sun’ in a statement. “I really like the imagery of ‘midnight sun’ as a lyric as it insinuates a light guiding you through darkness. The wings carry their own symbolism – freedom, lightness, flight, fantasy…

“If I could pick what people saw and heard it would be: seeing the beauty of confrontation and the necessity of rebellion,” she added.

Watch the ‘Midnight Sun’ video below.

The singer will hit the road in support of ‘Painless’ this spring, with the tour beginning in Glasgow on March 3 and including stop-offs in Dublin (March 12), Manchester (14) and Bristol (15). Yanya’s UK stint will conclude with a performance at Electric Brixton in London on March 16.

See the full list of dates below.

MARCH

03 – St Luke’s, Glasgow UK

12 – Whelans, Dublin IE

14 – Band On The Wall, Manchester UK

15 – Trinity, Bristol UK

16 – Electric Brixton, London UK

20 – Trabendo, Paris FR

22 – Bogen F, Zurich CH

23 – Ampere, Munich DE

24 – Grelle Forelle, Vienna AT

26 – Säälchen, Berlin DE

27 – Nochtspeicher, Hamburg DE

28 – Paradiso Noord, Amsterdam NL

30 – Botanique Orangerie, Brussels BE

APRIL

26 – Antone’s, Austin TX

28 – Basement East, Nashville TN

29 – Shaky Knees, Atlanta GA

30 – Cat’s Cradle, Carrboro NC

MAY

01 – Grey Eagle, Asheville NC

03 – Black Cat, Washington DC

04 – Underground Arts, Philadelphia PA

06 – The Sinclair, Cambridge MA

07 – Webster Hall, New York NY

09 – L’Astral, Montreal QUE

10 – The Axis Club, Toronto ONT

12 – El Club, Detroit MI

13 – Thalia Hall, Chicago IL

14 – Fine Line, Minneapolis MN

17 – The Fox Theatre, Boulder CO

18 – Commonwealth, Salt Lake City UT

20 – Fortune, Vancouver BC

21 – Crocodile, Seattle WA

22 – Wonder Ballroom, Portland OR