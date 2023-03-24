Listen to Noel Gallagher’s “melancholic” new single ‘Dead To The World’

Noel Gallagher has shared a new single called ‘Dead To The World’ – you can listen to it below.

The song serves as the latest preview of the High Flying Birds‘ fourth studio album ‘Council Skies’, which comes out on June 2 via Sour Mash (pre-order here).

“It has this film noir vibe,” Gallagher said of the track in a statement. “It’s not like anything else I’ve ever done before. It’s very melancholic, but I like that.

“I’m a Gemini – I’m as up as I am down, and the trick is to meet somewhere in the middle and turn that into music.”

‘Dead To The World’ is one of several cuts on NGHFB’s upcoming record that boast strings arranged by the group’s long-time collaborator Rosie Danvers.

“Rosie gets what I do. Spending a weekend recording strings in Abbey Road… that’s one of the great privileges in a musician’s life. It sounds majestic,” Gallager explained.

Check out the animated official lyric video here:

Gallagher’s new offering follows on from the singles ‘Easy Now’ and ‘Pretty Boy’. Earlier this month, the former Oasis singer-songwriter shared a “spacey” remix of the latter song by The Cure frontman Robert Smith.

This summer, Gallagher will showcase ‘Council Skies’ on a run of outdoor UK headline gigs including a recently-announced Brighton date. You can see the full itinerary and purchase any remaining tickets here.

Meanwhile, Noel’s estranged brother and former bandmate Liam has accused him of doing “a lot of damage to Oasis as a brand”. It came after Noel said in a recent interview that Liam “should get his people to call my people” if he wants to reform the band.

“He’s got my number, he’s got my manager’s number,” he continued. “Call us. But you know what? He won’t call.”