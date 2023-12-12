Listen to Noel Gallagher’s new Abbey Road sessions of Oasis’ ‘Going Nowhere’ and ‘The Masterplan’

Noel Gallagher has shared two new versions of classic Oasis tracks ‘Going Nowhere’ and ‘The Masterplan’. Check them out below.

The re-recorded versions of the Oasis tracks were made by Gallagher at Abbey Road Studios in London, and came ahead of the 25th anniversary of the band’s famous B-side album ‘The Masterplan’.

Shared today (December 12), the re-recordings also come alongside new music videos, showing the singer, songwriter and guitarist performing the song inside the iconic London studios alongside the members of his solo project, High Flying Birds.

Check out the newly re-recorded versions of the Oasis tracks below.

The news of the 2023 Abbey Road re-imaginings of the classic Oasis tracks comes just days ahead of the singer’s upcoming UK tour and final shows of this year.

The latter kicks off with a slot at the Wembley Arena in London on Thursday (December 14), and comes following a busy month of live shows throughout November, which saw the Britpop icon play across three continents to celebrate the release of his most recent album ‘Council Skies’. The final 2023 show will take place at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena on December 21.

It also comes just days after High Flying Birds shared details of more UK shows, set to take place around the UK in the summer of 2024. These include stops in Cardiff, Wigan, Halifax, and London from July.

Following its release back in June, ‘Council Skies’ was given a four-star review from NME, who praised it as “satisfying a record as anyone could hope for from a Gallagher in 2023.”

The frontman is reportedly heading to the studio to record his next solo album, which he has teased has “two albums worth”. “I’ve had to stop writing because I need to get these songs recorded and get them out there so I can write some more,” he said.