Listen to Noel Gallagher’s new song ‘Pretty Boy’ featuring Johnny Marr

Noel Gallagher has returned this morning (October 31) with a brand new song – listen to the Johnny Marr-featuring ‘Pretty Boy’ below.

Gallagher teased his return last week with new music after promising a new album with his High Flying Birds project, the follow-up to his 2017 LP, ‘Who Built The Moon?’. Last year, he released a best-of album, ‘Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021)’.

‘Pretty Boy’ has now arrived as the first preview of the TBA new album, which is set for release next year.

Of the song, which features former Smiths guitarist Marr, Gallagher said: “For this new record it was the first thing I wrote, the first thing I demoed and the first thing I finished, so it’s only right that it’s the first thing people get to hear.

“Massive shout out to my mainest man Johnny Marr for taking it somewhere special. Oh … and watch out for a cameo from me in the video … first one to spot me wins a bag of Flamin’ Hot Wotsits Giants!!”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?src=Linkfire&lId=af5c9346-9436-41a9-8ecd-b82a63478f38&cId=b5735003-6ed4-4fc9-9f32-c6e3d7956bed&v=5QmF3pikHKo&feature=youtu.be

Earlier this year, Gallagher explained that NGHFB’s fourth full-length effort had a largely “orchestral” sound. “There is a track on the album called ‘Dead To The World’, which is one of the best songs I have ever written,” he said.

In a further interview, he went on to reveal that he impersonated David Bowie while working on tracks for his next album, saying that, for the song ‘Pretty Boy’, “I’d sit up late at night doing [Bowie’s] voice, ‘If this song sounds like David Bowie, then I’m going to sing it like David Bowie until I’ve written it’.”

Back in 2020, Gallagher revealed that the song in question “sounds very much like The Cure”. Elsewhere, the singer-songwriter described some of his new material as “Bowie-esque” and “Stones-y”.