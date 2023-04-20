Listen to Noel Gallagher’s rousing new single ‘Council Skies’

Noel Gallagher has shared the title track from his new album ‘Council Skies’ – you can listen to it below.

The single is the fourth to be taken from his forthcoming new album with his High Flying Birds after ‘Dead To The World’, ‘Easy Now’ and ‘Pretty Boy’. ‘Council Skies’ is out on June 2 via Sour Mash (pre-order/pre-save here)

A video for the track, which captures the band performing inside Manchester’s historic venue New Century Hall, is also set to drop at 6pm BST tonight (April 20).

Earlier this year, it was revealed that the album title was inspired by Sheffield artist Pete McKee. “That’s when the whole concept of the thing started to take shape,” Gallagher said via a press release. “When I’m back in Manchester you see great swathes of your youth boarded up, gone… it’s a stark reminder that you should try to take it all in while it’s still there.”

This summer, Gallagher will showcase ‘Council Skies’ on a run of outdoor UK headline gigs including a recently-announced Brighton date.

He is also due to embark on an arena tour later this year which includes a date at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. You can see the full itinerary and purchase any remaining tickets here.

Elsewhere, High Flying Birds and Garbage announced a co-headline tour of North America this summer – find more details and purchase tickets here.

Meanwhile, an Oasis album that was created using AI recently went viral. The album was made by UK band Breezer, who imagined what it would sound like if Oasis were to reform and release a new album in 2023. It featured Breezer’s original tracks – written throughout 2021 – with the singer’s vocals replaced by an AI-generated version of Liam Gallagher’s.

Responding to the record, Gallagher took to social media to say he enjoyed the project, and praised the indie band for making something “better” than a lot of “the other snizzle out there.”.