Listen to Normani and Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Birds of Prey’ anthem

Other songs on the soundtrack feature Halsey and Sofi Tukker

Damian Jones
Normani and Megan Thee Stallion
Normani and Megan Thee Stallion Credit: Getty

Normani  and Megan Thee Stallion have dropped their collaboration for the forthcoming Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn movie.

The track, ‘Diamonds’, will feature on the new DC movie soundtrack which is due out on the same day as the movie – February 7, 2020. You can listen to the track below.

Other songs will feature on the soundtrack from Halsey, Saweetie with Galxara, Summer Walker and Sofi Tukker.

Birds of Prey is a reference to the female-focused DC Comics franchise which sees Quinn linking up with the likes of Batgirl, Poison Ivy, Catwoman and Katana.

Margot Robbie reprises her Suicide Squad role as Quinn, while Ewan McGregor (the antagonist, Black Mask), Rosie Perez (Renee Montoya), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Huntress), Jurnee Smollett-Bell (Black Canary) and Ella Jay Basco (Cassandra Cain) will also appear in the film.

A synopsis for Birds of Prey reads: “After splitting with the Joker, Harley Quinn joins superheroes Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya to save a young girl from an evil crime lord.”

Last month, Doja Cat revealed that she was working on the track ‘Boss Bitch’ for the movie.

The soundtrack for Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn is:

Doja Cat ‘Boss Bitch
Whipped Cream ‘So Thick’ [ft. Baby Goth]
Megan Thee Stallion / Normani ‘Diamonds’
Saweetie / Galxara ‘Sway With Me’
Charlotte Lawrence ‘Joke’s on You’
Maisie Peters ‘Smile’
CYN ‘Lonely Gun’
Halsey ‘Experiment on Me’
Jucee Froot ‘Danger’
K.Flay ‘Bad Memory’
Sofi Tukker ‘Feeling Good’
Lauren Jauregui ‘Invisible Chains’
Black Canary ‘It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World’
Summer Walker ‘I’m Gonna Love You Just a Little More Baby’
Adona ‘Hit Me With Your Best Shot’

Yesterday, the second trailer for the new movie dropped which interpolates Bjork’s 1995 single ‘It’s Oh So Quiet’ with darkly comic scenes of violence.

