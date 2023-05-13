Listen to Nothing But Thieves’ share soaring new track ‘Overcome’

Nothing But Thieves shared a soaring new track called ‘Overcome’ yesterday (May 12). Listen to it below.

The track is the latest taken from their upcoming fourth album, ‘Dead Club City’, following on from lead single ‘Welcome To The DCC‘, which was released earlier this year. New album ‘Dead Club City’ is released on July 7 via RCA/Sony Music and you can pre-order it here.

Speaking about the new song, the band said: “‘Overcome’ has always felt like a ‘throw your stuff in a bag and get away’ song. Dead Club City (the city) would definitely feel enticing for someone like that.

Advertisement

“We’re all battling something, so having a song on the album that would describe why someone would want change felt right.”

A statement about their upcoming 11-track album says it’s “overall narrative is formed by different characters and story arcs from in and around the city.”

It continues: “Is it a shared consciousness? Another planet? The next corporate wasteland? Heaven? Or somewhere else?”

The band also recently announced a UK and Ireland tour later this year. Check out the full tour dates below and buy any remaining tickets here.

Advertisement

OCTOBER

31 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

NOVEMBER

1 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

3 – Bournemouth, International Centre

4 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

5 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

7 – Swansea, Arena

9 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

10 – London, OVO Arena Wembley

11 – London OVO Arena Wembley

16 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

17 – Belfast, The Telegraph Building

20 – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre

Back in 2021, the band released a five-track EP, which served as a companion release to the Southend band’s third album, ‘Moral Panic’.

“‘Moral Panic II’ was something we decided to do only after Part I was all mixed, mastered and the records pressed,” the band said in a statement at the time.

“It didn’t feel like we were done with the ‘Moral Panic’ theme – I think partly because we hadn’t been able to tour the project yet, it didn’t feel right to move on. But we also had the luxury of time to assess the album and explore some avenues we felt the album may have missed.”

They continued: “In that way, it was important that ‘Moral Panic II’ comprised of completely fresh, newly written songs rather than songs that just didn’t wind up making the album, like how a traditional deluxe version would function.

“There’s a familiarity, but we also really honed in on a new side of the band. ‘Part II’ really rounds ‘Part I’ out – the two parts should be enjoyed as one project.”