Listen to Novelist turn a meme beat into a brilliant freestyle, 'No Budget'

It's a hit

Tom Skinner
Novelist
Novelist.

Novelist has shared a tongue-in-cheek new freestyle over a beat featured in a meme from Rude Kid.

London producer Rude Kid took to Instagram over the weekend (January 5) to call out artists who ask him to provide beats free of charge.

Captioning the message exchange meme, he wrote: “This ain’t me by the way. If someone said this to me I would send them Spice Girls 2 become 1 instrumental.”

Inspired by the post, Novelist lifted the simplistic beat from Rude Kid’s post and used it for a new “IG freestyle” entitled ‘No Budget’.

Wanna get somethin’ but I got no budget/ Guess what, you ain’t gettin’ nothin‘” he raps. You can listen to the cut in the above clip.

Meanwhile, Novelist returned with a new single called ‘Active’ on New Year’s Day. It will appear on his upcoming ‘Inferno’ project.

On February 16, the Lewisham MC will take to the stage for a performance at London’s Village Underground venue.

Over the summer, Novelist spoke out on how grime music can be “a great catalyst” in tackling violent crime in the UK. “I feel like people can get revelation from art,” he explained in a TV interview.

“In my life, [music] always gave me something to do, personally as a musician. But I feel like when you see the ‘cool guy’ on the screen and he’s influential, you wanna be like that dude.

“I personally feel like I have a responsibility [to be a positive role model], but not everyone does.”

 

