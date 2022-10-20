Listen to NxWorries’ comeback single ‘Where I Go’

NxWorries, the collaborative project of Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge, have shared ‘Where I Go’, the duo’s first single since 2016.

Alongside .Paak, the song features vocals from H.E.R., with the pair musing on their love atop a leisurely R&B beat produced by Knxwledge. It’s accompanied by a music video directed by .Paak himself, and follows the two crooning vocalists from a house party to the back of a limousine. Watch that below.

‘Where I Go’ was first teased in 2020, when NxWorries debuted the track during a live performance at Double Happiness Festival. That performance marked somewhat of a comeback for the duo, whose releases had remained scarce since their debut album ‘Yes Lawd!’ in 2016. The following year, NxWorries shared a remixed version of ‘Yes Lawd!’, before going on a hiatus to focus on individual projects.

For his part, .Paak has released two solo albums since then, including 2018’s ‘Oxnard’ and ‘Ventura’ the following year. Elsewhere, he forms one half of fellow music duo Silk Sonic alongside Bruno Mars. Last year, Silk Sonic released their debut studio album, ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’.

Knxwledge, meanwhile, has added to his long list of credits which includes previous songs by the likes of Kendrick Lamar and Joey Bada$$. In 2016, he collaborated with Earl Sweatshirt for the track ‘Balance’, and more recently remixed the 2021 Khruangbin song ‘Dearest Alfred’.

‘Where I Go’ arrives months after .Paak first teased that NxWorries was in “ALBUM MODE” back in January. More recently, the label behind NxWorries’s first album, Stones Throw, shared an image of the pair in the studio, accompanying the post with the caption: “In the lab.”