Listen to Olivia Rodrigo’s haunting new single ‘Can’t Catch Me Now’

Olivia Rodrigo has shared a sombre new single, ‘Can’t Catch Me Now’. Check it out below.

Shared earlier today (October 3), the single is taken from the soundtrack to the next upcoming film in The Hunger Games series, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, which is set to arrive later this month.

Although the entire soundtrack will not be available until November 17 – the same day which sees the film released in cinemas – Rodrigo’s sombre addition to the tracklist is available now, and sees the pop star provide haunting vocals alongside a melancholic melody, played on the acoustic guitar.

“Through wading grass, the months will pass / You’ll feel it all around / I’m here, I’m there, I’m everywhere / But you can’t catch me now,” she sings in the chorus. Check out the track below.

Other artists to feature alongside Rodrigo in the film’s soundtrack include Rachel Zegler, Billy Strings, Charles Wesley Godwin, Molly Tuttle and more. The film will be a prequel to the original run of films, although will most likely not feature former leading lady Jennifer Lawrence.

Instead, the film stars Tom Blyth as a young Coriolanus Snow (originally played by Donald Sutherland) on his path to becoming the leader of Panem.

Previous artists to feature in the soundtrack to The Hunger Games films include HAIM, Charli XCX, The Weeknd, Coldplay, Lorde and more. You can check out the trailer for the upcoming film below.

The new track from Olivia Rodrigo comes just two months after the release of her critically acclaimed second studio album, ‘Guts’. Following the release, NME gave the LP a glowing five-star review, describing it as an album that “highlight[s] the near-impossibility of maintaining relationships when you’re at battle with the watchful eye of social media”.

“This new chapter feels like an opportunity for Rodrigo to shake off that level of pressure or at least reshape it on her own terms,” it read.

“‘Guts’ doesn’t just feel transitional in a musical sense. It marks the end of Rodrigo’s teenage years,” it added. “Here, she offers blunt self-analysis while reflecting on wider cultural ideas of performance and swallowing anger in order to comply with the wants and needs of others. It works as a display of real power, range and versatility – all of which Rodrigo possesses in abundance.

In other Olivia Rodrigo news, the pop star is currently gearing up to perform this weekend at the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony, where she will appear alongside new inductee Sheryl Crow.