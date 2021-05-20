Listen to Oneohtrix Point Never and Rosalía team up for ‘Nothing’s Special’

Oneohtrix Point Never has released a new version of his song ‘Nothing’s Special’ featuring Rosalía – you can hear the track below.

The song originally featured on the former artist’s (real name Daniel Lopatin) ninth studio album ‘Magic Oneohtrix Point Never’, which came out back in October.

Rosalía, who shared an image of herself with Oneohtrix Point Never in the studio together back in December 2018, provides vocals to this new version of ‘Nothing’s Special’, which originally served as the closing track on ‘Magic Oneohtrix Point Never’.

You can hear Oneohtrix Point Never and Rosalía rework ‘Nothing’s Special’ below.

Last week Oneohtrix Point Never joined The Weeknd for his rain-soaked remote performance at the BRIT Awards 2021.

The Weeknd sent in a recorded live performance to the BRITs due to coronavirus-enforced travel restrictions, with the artist playing ‘Save Your Tears’ from his 2020 album ‘After Hours’.

Oneohtrix Point Never also served as the musical director for The Weeknd’s Super Bowl Halftime Show back in February.

The Super Bowl wasn’t the first time that the producer and The Weeknd had worked together. Lopatin worked on ‘After Hours’, while the Canadian R&B star returned the favour by co-executive producing ‘Magic Oneohtrix Point Never’.

Back in January Rosalía collaborated with Billie Eilish on the song ‘Lo Vas A Olvidar’.

“[Rosalía] knows what she wants, it’s very refreshing,” Eilish explained about the track at the time of its release. “I was like: ‘Wow, you’re the only person I’ve met who’s really like this’. It was dope to work with her. [She’s] the nicest girl, oh my god.”