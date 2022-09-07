Listen to Orlando Weeks and Chartreuse’s soothing new collaboration ‘Satellites’

Orlando Weeks has teamed up with Chartreuse on their new track ‘Satellites’.

The collaboration, which you can listen to below, hears the former Maccabees frontman swap vocals with the Black Country quartet’s Hattie Wilson and Mike Wagstaff.

“We’ve been big fans of Orlando’s work for many years and were introduced over email a few years back,” the band said.

“We sent him a piano idea we’d been messing around with that we couldn’t seem to go any further with. He sent back a beautiful voice recording from his laptop microphone of an almost finished song about Satellites. He called us up and told us he was getting a space interstellar feeling, then probably a year or so later he came over and we finished the song off! Enjoy!”

It comes ahead of Weeks’ forthcoming UK headline tour that kicks off on November 17 and includes a stop at London’s Heaven venue on November 23. Tickets are available here.

Weeks released his second album ‘Hop Up’ earlier this year that NME awarded four stars, describing the record as the singer sounding “more optimistic than ever – and his endlessly sunny outlook is infectious”.

It added: “This is an album about embracing the hopefulness of new life and striving to share Weeks’ singular, miraculous happiness with anyone who might be dragging their feet, stumbling upon the songs with little excitement about a currently dreary day-to-day. You finish this collection feeling lighter, a little more optimistic about what the world has to offer.”

Chartreuse, meanwhile, are set to play the 100 Club in London on December 1. You can purchase tickets for the show here.