Listen to Orville Peck and Trixie Mattel’s cover of Johnny and June Carter Cash’s ‘Jackson’

Orville Peck has teamed up with Trixie Mattel for a cover of Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash’s ‘Jackson’ – listen to it below.

Taken from Mattel’s latest EP ‘Full Coverage Vol.1’, the new duet comes with a video that sees Peck and the drag performer, who wears a Dolly Parton-inspired outfit, perform the song alongside their band onstage at an old-school theatre.

Originally written by Billy Edd Wheeler and Jerry Leiber, ‘Jackson’ was first recorded in 1963 by Wheeler himself. However, it is best known for two 1967 versions: one by Nancy Sinatra and Lee Halewood, and another by Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash.

You can watch the Assaad Yacoub-directed video for Mattel and Peck’s version below:

Elsewhere on Mattel’s new EP, which was released yesterday (April 30), it features covers of Lana Del Rey’s ‘Video Games’, Violent Femmes’ ‘Blister in the Sun’, and Cher’s ‘Believe’.

In December, Orville Peck shared a new mini-documentary titled The Orville Peck Story.

The masked Canadian artist, who released his ‘Show Pony’ EP this summer, posted the near-seven-minute film to YouTube yesterday (December 2).

Sponsored by Honda-Stage, the film finds Peck “reflecting on his early love for the stage, the influence of his idols and his approach to country music stardom”, according to an official description.

Meanwhile, Peck’s signature mask has now been turned into a collectable ring.

Peck has teamed up with accessories designer Pamela Love on the special ring which has been inspired by his signature fringed masks.

As reported on Billboard, the ring was first released as a limited-edition back in 2019 but is now back in stock and available in both a silver and brass version. You can see the rings here.