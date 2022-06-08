Listen to Pale Waves’ hopeful new track ‘Reasons To Live’

Pale Waves have shared another preview of their upcoming third album – listen to ‘Reasons To Live’ below.

The band announced new album ‘Unwanted’ last month. The follow-up to 2021’s ‘Who Am I?’ is released on August 12 via Dirty Hit.

It was announced alongside the single ‘Lies’, and new song ‘Reasons To Live’ becomes the second preview of the record.

“‘Reasons To Live’ is about a time when I felt truly drained and incapable of happiness,” vocalist Heather Baron-Gracie explains of the new song’s meaning, “then I found someone who showed me a reason to live.”

Speaking of new album ‘Unwanted’, Baron-Gracie added: “It was really the only thing this album could be called. It’s bold and unapologetic, and that’s what the Pale Waves community is about. We don’t need to fit a perfect mould, we don’t need to apologise for being ourselves, and we won’t change for anyone. That acceptance is what connects us.”

The band have also announced a UK headline tour for November 2022, which follows a number of festival appearances including Neighbourhood Weekender, Community Festival, Y-Not, Kendal Calling, Boardmasters and Reading & Leeds. They will also headline Live At Leeds: In The City in October.

NOVEMBER

25 – Albert Hall, Manchester

26 – O2 Academy, Liverpool

27 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

28 – Fat Sam’s, Dundee

30 – O2 Academy Brixton, London