Listen to Pale Waves’ romantic new song ‘She’s My Religion’

Pale Waves have shared a new single, ‘She’s My Religion’ – you can listen to it below.

The song is set to appear on the band’s forthcoming second album, ‘Who Am I?’, which was previewed with ‘Change’ last month.

Having shared a demo of the track back in May, Heather Baron-Gracie and co. have this evening (November 15) released the finished, studio version – described as a “vulnerable and nostalgic grunge-pop track”.

‘She’s My Religion’ arrives ahead of Pale Waves’ one-off live-streamed show this Friday (December 18). Dubbed Acoustic, From Home, the broadcast will see Baron-Gracie perform stripped-back renditions of songs old and new.

Following on from 2018’s ‘My Mind Makes Noises’, Pale Waves’ second full-length album will also feature ‘Tomorrow’, which was previewed by the band during their 2019 UK headline tour. Other song titles include ‘You Don’t Own Me’, ‘Odd Ones Out’ and ‘Wish U Were Here’.

According to a press release, ‘Who Am I?’ “acts as the Pale Waves manifesto – inspiring inclusivity, self-discovery, and the notion of being whoever the hell you want to be”. Its lyrics draw on frontwoman Baron-Gracie’s own experiences of depression, distraction, and feelings of darkness.

During a recent Big Read cover interview with NME, the singer discussed how she embraced her sexuality on the album, which will arrive on February 12, 2021 via Dirty Hit.

“I’ve stepped onto a path of wanting to explore myself and I feel confident in myself and proud to own my sexuality,” she said. “I feel like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders.”