Listen to Paramore’s previously unreleased track ‘Sanity’

Paramore have shared a previously unreleased track called ‘Sanity’ – you can listen to it below.

The song appears on the Hayley Williams-fronted band’s new “almost remix” album, ‘Re: This Is Why’, which arrived today (October 6).

Earlier this week, fans traced ‘Sanity’ back to an article Williams wrote for Paper in 2018 after its title was leaked on Genius.

The singer has since confirmed that the track dates back to Paramore’s ‘After Laughter’ era, and said it “didn’t quite make it onto [2023’s ‘This Is Why’]” either. “It’s been hanging around for a long time, and so we wanted to finally give it a home,” Williams explained (via Line Of Best Fit).

“Sanity, why must you make a fool of me/ You’ve been a friend to me, now I think we’re enemies, yeah, yeah,” the frontwoman sings in the first verse. “If I fall on my knees, I hear you laughing/ If I call on your name, you don’t come.”

Listen to Paramore’s ‘Sanity (Demo)’ here:

Explaining how the song came about in the 2018 Paper article, Wiliams said: “Taylor York and I were supposed to start writing for what would be our fifth album and I remember for the first time in a long time, I actually had an idea I wanted to send him.

“I almost cried when I found the lyrics in my phone the other day.”

She continued: “We never finished it, but that little verse was the first hint my subconscious gave me that I wasn’t okay. I wouldn’t get any others until after the piano fell, right on top of me.”

‘Re: This Is Why’ also features reimaginings of tracks from Paramore’s sixth album by the likes of Foals, Wet Leg, Remi Wolf, The xx‘s Romy, and Zane Lowe.

You can listen to the collection in full below on Spotify, or via your desired streaming platform here.

“We’ve long wanted to recognise the connection we have with some of the artists who’ve influenced us as a band and/or who have cited our band as an influence,” the trio wrote on social media recently.

“Re: This Is Why is almost a remix album. Some of the songs have been remixed sort of classically, while others were reworked or rewritten. It’s incredible to hear all our worlds colliding. Out 10/6.”

In other news, Williams confirmed over the summer that Paramore had been back in the studio. “Zac, Taylor and I just want to get back to making things,” she said at the time.

“We’ve been craving that for a while now. Not only the creative process but the layer[s] of insulation that can come with the creative process.”

Next year, Paramore will head to the UK and Europe to support Taylor Swift on her huge ‘Eras Tour’.