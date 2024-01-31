Listen to Paramore’s return with cover of Talking Heads’ ‘Burning Down The House’

Paramore have made their high-profile return with a cover of Talking Heads classic ‘Burning Down The House’ – check it out below.

The track looks set to appear on an upcoming tribute album around the band’s iconic Stop Making Sense concert film, which was recently reissued for its 40th anniversary.

In the teaser clip for the cover, vocalist Hayley Williams collects a package that was delivered to her house. Upon opening it, she finds Talking Heads frontman David Byrne‘s iconic oversized suit which he famously wore in Stop Making Sense.

The cover is a largely faithful recreation of one of the band’s biggest hits, and you can listen to it below.

‘A Stop Making Sense: A Tribute Album’ is set to see 16 artists cover one of the 16 songs on the live album.

Last month, fans shared their worries that Paramore were set to break up after they took down all posts and images from social media pages, while their official website displayed a 404 error message. This came after the band voiced a “level of uncertainty” about their future, following the completion of their ‘This Is Why’ tour and recently-fulfilled obligations to their label.

Further speculation about the band came later, when it was announced that they would be pulling out of their headline performance at the ALTer Ego Festival, before it was reported that Paramore are gearing up for a new era and a fresh record deal.

They have also pulled out of Latin American festival dates, with Kings Of Leon replacing them.

Last year, Talking Heads’ 1983 ‘Stop Making Sense’ concert film was remastered in 4k through A24 in celebration of its 40th anniversary. The new wave legends also reunited for a Q&A back in September at the Toronto International Film Festival, marking their first public appearance in over 20 years.

This week, it was revealed that Talking Heads reportedly turned down $80million for a reunion tour from Coachella and Live Nation.