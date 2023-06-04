Listen to Paris Hilton team up with Kim Petras to revamp ‘Stars Are Blind’

Paris Hilton has recruited Kim Petras for a new revamped version of her 2006 hit ‘Stars Are Blind’ – check it out below.

It has been 17 years since Paris Hilton released the lead track from her debut album, ‘Paris’, when ‘Stars Are Blind’ originally debuted at Number 18 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Now, the socialite, media personality and DJ has released the official remix for the single with Kim Petras, who offers the line: “Why shouldn’t we be with the ones we really love? Now tell me who else you’ve been dreaming of.”

Hilton released a newly-recorded version of her debut single in February of this year. The solo version – also called ‘Stars Are Blind (Paris’ Version)’ – is exclusively available on Amazon Music.

The 42-year-old has shown her adoration for Petras over the years, telling Billboard back in December: “I love Kim so much. I was in her first music video and we have a new song together.”

In 2017, she starred in the music video for Petras’ debut single ‘I Don’t Want It All’.

Echoing the love, Petras previous told Yahoo!: “She has just been such a supportive person for me. I mean, that music video that she’s in? I didn’t really have a budget, so her agreeing to be in it was amazing.”

She continued: “I had, like, no followers, and I had no proof of concept. I had just put out a single, and ever since then she has just kind of been a little bit of a fairy godmother to me. She just really gets it and has been saying such nice things about my music and posting my music. I love her for that.”

Meanwhile, Hilton is currently working on a new album. In 2017, she announced that she wanted to make a “deep house, techno-pop” album, and last year told Variety that the record as mostly EDM “with hints of pop sprinkled throughout” and has “new songs on the way, and just a lot of new ideas and projects coming sooner than you think.” The Simple Life also star revealed she was learning to produce it herself.

On Wednesday (June 7), Hilton will kick off her summer tour by performing at Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles. Tickets are available here. The concert will also launch the new music division of her 11:11 Media company.

Meanwhile, Petras is set to release her major label debut, ‘Feed The Beast’ on June 23.