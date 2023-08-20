Listen to Paris Jackson’s catchy new single ‘Hit Your Knees’

Paris Jackson has shared a brand new track called ‘Hit Your Knees’ – check it out below.

The track was co-written and produced by Linda Perry as part of her EqualizeHer program, which aims to tackle gender inequality in music production.

Jackson and Perry met at a live event for the program in October 2022, and led to working together on the track.

‘Hit Your Knees’ is Jackson’s second new track of 2023, following February single ‘Bandaid’.

Of her new music, Jackson said: “This is the type of music I used to dream of making myself when I was 14 discovering Nirvana and Pixies for the first time.

Of ‘Bandaid’, she added: “Lyrically it’s the most raw and vulnerable I’ve ever been in any of my songs.

“It’s the first track I’ve truly let loose and yelled on in the studio, which you can hear in the third chorus, and I feel like that’s why it had to be the title track for my next record.

Jackson released her debut solo album ‘Wilted’ in 2020. Reviewing the album, NME wrote: “‘Wilted’ feels caught between the twee folksy pop of Paris Jackson’s previous releases with The Soundflowers and the bewildering alt-rock icon she may become.

“As a musical introduction, it’s enthralling, inconsistent and, at times, excellent. Ultimately, this is a glimpse of the artist that Jackson could be.”

In 2022, Jackson released a three-track EP, ‘The Lost’.