Listen to Paris Jackson’s debut solo song ‘Let Down’

Paris Jackson has shared a brand new song – listen to ‘Let Down’ below.

It follows the release of the debut EP from Jackson’s band The Soundflowers last month.

The new song will appear on Jackson’s debut solo album ‘Wilted’, which is set to arrive on November 13.

Advertisement

Watch her ‘Let Down’ video below.

“I found so much healing through creating this,” Jackson said of the new album in an interview with AP. “And there are moments where I’ll listen back to certain songs and I’m like, ‘Wow I was so naïve.’

“But for the most part, it’s just like so much gratitude and joy that I get from listening to these songs and just seeing the development and the evolution.”

Paris Jackson recently said that she’s grateful that her father Michael Jackson made her wear masks while she was growing up.

Michael’s three children – Paris, Prince and Blanket – famously wore masks and face coverings whenever they were out in public in order to protect their identity.

Advertisement

“For a long time I was just against letting the world in because I was just too scared to do it,” she said. “I have had to accept the fact that I do not and probably will never have a private life.”

Earlier this year Paris shared some unseen footage of her father as part of a trailer for her new reality series.

The series, Unfiltered: Paris Jackson And Gabriel Glenn, debuted via Facebook Watch back in June.