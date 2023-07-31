Listen to Paris Texas’ rowdy playlist to accompany The Cover

Paris Texas have compiled an exclusive playlist to accompany this week’s NME cover story.

The LA-based duo features on The Cover this week (July 31) as we continue our commitment to supporting emerging talent across the globe on a weekly basis. Every week, a rising artist will feature on The Cover, and the full interview with Paris Texas can be read here.

To celebrate, members Louie Pastel and Felix has curated a playlist titled ‘Essential Influences’, featuring songs from Dirty Projectors, Sleater-Kinney, Sam Austins and more/

Advertisement

Listen to the full playlist below on Spotify, and here on Apple Music.

Earlier this month, the duo shared their debut album ‘Mid Air’. In a four-star review, NME‘s Sophie Williams said: “Its 16 tracks are equally propulsive and elusive, yet reveal little about the pair beyond that their creative relationship is largely focused on making a scuzzy, purposefully disjointed sound of their own.

In this week’s The Cover interview, the duo discuss their place in the wider music scene and fusing their loves of hip-hop and rock bands into something unique. “Some people still shit on our writing ability, which is so stupid!” Louie said. “Weirdly enough, doing anything alternative gets you so much more criticism than doing anything else. I think the production is so crazy, and the ideas are so crazy, that people are like: ‘Why aren’t they rapping about quote-unquote real shit?’

Read the cover story with Paris Texas in full here.