Listen to Paul Epworth’s new track ‘Mars & Venus’ with Vince Staples

Paul Epworth has shared a new track called ‘Mars & Venus’ featuring Vince Staples, Ishmael and Elle Yaya – listen to it below.

The acclaimed producer and songwriter’s latest offering is taken from his long-awaited debut album ‘Voyager’, which is due to arrive September 11.

“Mars & Venus was the first track I made for Voyager and without Vince the record wouldn’t have even been started,” Epworth said of the song in a statement. “Ishmael helped me finish the record in style. Thanks to Elle Yaya for her smoky pipes and vibes.”

Advertisement

Watch the video for ‘Mars & Venus’ below:

Delving deeply into Epworth’s love of 1970s science fiction and space travel, ‘Voyager’ will “merge a cosmic pop sound with hip-hop and house influences from a wealth of musical knowledge and experience,” a press release states.

The album, which has already spawned the singles ‘Space Inc’ featuring Ishmael, sees guest vocals from the likes of Ty Dolla $ign, Lianne La Havas and Kool Keith, as well as appearances from Ruban Nielson of Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Dave Bayley of Glass Animals and The House Gospel Choir.

‘Voyager’ will be released on September 11. You can pre-order it here.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Thurston Moore has announced that he’ll be releasing a new solo album titled ‘By the Fire’ on September 25 via his own Daydream Library Series label.

One of the album’s songs, ‘May Daze’, was recorded at the Church in London with producer Paul Epworth, who also produced the Thurston Moore Group’s 2017 album ‘Rock n Roll Consciousness’.