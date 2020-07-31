Peaches has released a cover of T-Rex’s ‘Solid Gold, Easy Action’ – listen to it below.

The track is taken from ‘AngelHeaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan’, which sees an array of artists paying tribute to the late T-Rex frontman. Those involved include U2 with Elton John, Nick Cave, Joan Jett, Father John Misty, Marc Almond and Lucinda Williams. It was produced by the late Hal Willner, who died in April.

Speaking about the track, Peaches said: “Hal [Willner] and I always wanted to work on music together and when this came up, Hal was hell-bound on getting me involved.

“He came to Berlin and set me up with Budgie (Siouxsie and the Banshees) and Knox Chandler. Then I went to NYC to mix with Hal and Mark (Urselli). I’m grateful to have had this time with Hal and that’s mainly why this track means so much to me.”

You can listen to Peaches’ version of the classic track below:

Other artists to have shared their takes on Bolan’s songs so far include Nick Cave, who has has shared a cover of ‘Cosmic Dancer’ and Devendra Banhart has taken on ‘Scenescof’.

Last month, Kesha also shared a new cover of T-Rex classic ‘Children Of The Revolution’.

Speaking of her love of Bolan, Kesha said: “Through a stroke of luck, I met the incredibly talented and kind Hal Willner.

“We were in the same studio and he said he liked my red Nudie suit, and then when he mentioned that he was working on a project that involved honouring Marc Bolan, I excitedly started rambling about how much T-Rex has influenced my music and my style.”

T-Rex were among the main acts announced as inductees for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2020 earlier this year.

They join the likes of Depeche Mode, Nine Inch Nails, Whitney Houston, The Notorious B.I.G and The Doobie Brothers who were all shortlisted back in October 2019.