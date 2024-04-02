Listen to Peaches’ thumping new remix of Romy’s ‘Did I’

Peaches has shared a new remix of Romy‘s song ‘Did I’, marking the first collaboration between the pair – listen below.

The thumping, electro-tinged rework of the track – the original of which appears on Romy’s 2023 debut solo album, ‘Mid Air’ – features an exclusive new verse from Peaches herself. Last week saw the two artists perform the cut together live onstage in New York City.

“Peaches is an absolute icon and has inspired me in so many ways over the years,” said Romy in a statement.

Advertisement

“Peaches was one of the first gigs I ever went to and I’ve never forgotten her energy onstage, her lyrics, [her] production and how she continuously pushes boundaries for the better.”

She continued: “With this project, I wanted to celebrate queer dance music and I couldn’t think of an artist who embodies this more than Peaches. I’m honoured that she has not only remixed ‘Did I’ but added a verse too!”

Recommended

Peaches added: “We’ve always had a great admiration for each other and this was the perfect moment to collaborate.” Tune in above.

Following the pair’s live collab last Friday (March 29), Romy hailed Peaches as an “icon” while sharing some images of their performance on social media.

Advertisement

“I don’t know how to express how much I love Peaches and what an inspiration she has been to me! Thank you so much for this moment Peaches,” she wrote in the caption.

Additionally, Romy has added four more North American dates to her 2024 ‘Club Mid Air’ tour. These are due to take place in Washington, D.C (July 31), Vancouver (August 6), Seattle (7) and Portland (8).

Tickets go on general sale at 10am local time this Friday (April 5) – you’ll be able to buy yours here. Alternatively, fans can access a pre-sale at the same time on Thursday (4) by signing up here before 11:59pm tomorrow (3).

Announcing the new gigs, Romy wrote: “These last couple of months of Club Mid Air have been so incredible. It’s been amazing to dance shoulder to shoulder with you, thank you for bringing this club night to life.

“So let’s continue the party!!! I’m very happy to say I’m coming back to North America this summer.”

During an interview with NME at the BRIT Awards 2024 last month, Romy talked about being back in the studio with The xx, and revealed if she had any plans for more solo material.

“[The xx have] been in the studio since I last spoke to NME and we’re in the studio again next week, so we’re meeting up regularly,” she explained. “It’s been really good. I think we’ve all spent time apart and it’s healthy to miss each other.”

Romy added: “We’re just keeping it really open and we’re up for trying new things, but it sounds like us. That’s all I can say right now.

“We’ve learned a lot from our different solo projects and it’s cool to learn from each other again. We grew up together and we had a lot of experiences, but to then have time apart and learn new skills, get new musical ideas and experiences and compare them… it’s been a healthy break.”

The xx’s third and latest studio album, ‘I See You’, was released in 2017.

Romy is scheduled to play two ‘Club Mid Air’ shows at The Roundhouse in Camden Town, London on April 10 and 11 (find any remaining tickets here). She’ll then appear at this year’s Field Day in the capital on August 24.