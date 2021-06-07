Listen to Peggy Gou’s hopeful new collaboration with OHHYUK, ‘Nabi’

Peggy Gou has returned with a new single today (June 7), ‘Nabi’, which is a collaboration with OHHYUK – you can listen to it below.

It’s Gou’s first release in over two years and the follow up to 2019’s ‘Starry Night’. In a statement, it’s described as “slow-burning, 98bpm electronic pop, inspired by 80s synth classics, the piano pieces of renowned composer Erik Satie and the 80s and 90s Korean songs Gou’s mother used to play at home during her childhood.”

‘Nabi’ is the first of two songs Gou will release over the coming months, the statement said, adding: “While the forthcoming follow up is set to dial up the tempo, kicks, 808’s and 909s to soundtrack a summer where we can all (hopefully) dance together in our thousands again.

“‘Nabi’ is very much the sound of now – a lowkey anthem fuelled by feelings of hope, freedom and positivity for what’s to come.”

You can listen to the new track here:

Speaking about ‘Nabi’, which translates as ‘Butterfly’, Gou said: “When people hear my songs, I want them to feel hope, positivity, good energy.

“This is especially the case with ‘Nabi’. We’ve all been through so much over the last year and it’s about facing up to the problems and negativity in our lives and learning how to deal with it.

“It’s also about acceptance – accepting that it’s ok to feel this way. When people hear ‘Nabi’, they’ll hopefully feel the same sense of healing – that feeling that everything’s going to be ok – that I feel when I listen to the songs that inspired it.”

OHHYUK added: “It’s been a long time since Covid-19 has adapted to the changes it has made in society. It contains the desire to become a butterfly and fly away from the beautiful days before.”

In one of the final gigs before last year’s lockdown, Peggy Gou paid tribute to the late Andrew Weatherall at a gig in Leeds.

The DJ was headlining the Inner City Electronic festival in the city and was due to play alongside Weatherall at the event.

Paying tribute to the producer and DJ, she closed her set with Primal Scream’s Weatherall-produced track ‘Loaded’.