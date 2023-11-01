Listen to Pendulum’s fierce new single ‘Mercy Killing’ featuring Scarlxrd

Pendulum have released their new song ‘Mercy Killing’ featuring Scarlxrd – listen to the fierce new single below.

The Australian drum and bass legends have dropped a string of singles in the past few months. In May, they started off with ‘Halo‘ featuring Bullet For My Valentine‘s Matt Tuck. Frontman Rob Swire said of the track: “We’ve always had one foot in the metal scene, so collaborating with Matt from Bullet For My Valentine was an incredible experience and his voice brought something completely unique to the table.”

After September’s ‘Colourfast’, Pendulum have now primed themselves to share ‘Mercy Killing’, which sees them collaborate with Wolverhampton’s rap-metal mystery Scarlxrd. “Shout out to Scarlxrd for featuring on this one,” Pendulum wrote on social media. “KILLED IT”.

In other recent news, the band covered Taylor Swift‘s ‘Anti-Hero’ in the BBC Live Lounge in October. “We just thought [Swift] needed some exposure,” joked Swire. “Really just needed some help shifting those numbers, selling some tour tickets.”

Pendulum also recently announced their upcoming UK arena tour, which will take place in March 2024. Tickets are still available here – see all dates below:

MARCH:

24 – First Direct Arena – Leeds

25 – O2 Victoria Warehouse – Manchester

26 – International Arena – Cardiff

28 – Resorts World Arena – Birmingham

29 – The O2 – London

31 – OVO Hydro – Glasgow

Pendulum previously spoke with NME and discussed their reasons for returning to music.

Frontman Rob Swire said: “I don’t think we ever had any commercial concerns. We had people telling us, ‘We need a single for Radio One or such and such won’t happen’. When you’re in the studio, that sort of information isn’t very helpful. It can paralyse you in terms of what the fuck a hit sounds like. It’s worth ignoring, then accidentally stuff works out. I feel that our reasons are very much the same.”