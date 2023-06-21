Listen to Pharrell Williams’ new gospel single ‘Joy (Unspeakable)’

Pharrell Williams has shared a new single featuring the gospel choir Voices of Fire.

Entitled ‘Joy (Unspeakable)’, the track was debuted last night (June 20) as part of Men’s Fashion Week in Paris, which saw Pharrell act as creative director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear designs.

He also sported some of the designs during the ceremony at The Pont Neuf, which was watched by Jay-Z and Beyoncé, Rihanna and her partner, A$AP Rocky, Zendaya, Lewis Hamilton, Kelly Rowland, Tyler, the Creator and Kim Kardashian.

You can listen to the track and watch the performance of the song from the event last night below.

“Working with Pharrell is always an amazing experience that not only inspires you, but drives you to dig deep within yourself for the best you have to offer,” said Bishop Ezekiel Williams, founder of the Voices of Fire choir via a press release.

“When the dream team finally came together on this song – Pharrell, Voices of Fire, Pastor Larry George, and yours truly – I knew that moment in the studio was one of destiny.”

Williams was hired as the creative director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear designs back in February. He previously collaborated with the brand in 2004 and 2008.

He took over from Virgil Abloh, who served as the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection from 2018 until his death in 2021.

Williams has extensive experience in the fashion industry, playing a role in the rise of streetwear as well as co-founding the label Billionaire Boys Club with Japanese designer Nigo in 2003.

He also previously launched collaborations with Adidas as well as luxury brands Moncler and Chanel.