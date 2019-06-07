Listen to Pharrell Williams’ new track, ‘Letter To My Godfather’

The song is taken from a new Netflix documentary.

Pharrell Williams has shared a brand new song, titled ‘Letter To My Godfather’ – listen to it below.

The track is taken from the soundtrack to new Netflix documentary, The Black Godfather, which looks at the career of music business figure Clarence Avant, who was instrumental in aiding the likes of Bill Withers, Lalo Schifrin, and Terry Lewis get record deals.

The near-six-minute ‘Letter To My Godfather’ sees Williams reunite with The Neptunes’ Chad Hugo. On it, Williams’ auto-tuned voice over acoustic guitars sings: “Cos when the darkness comes, he’s our chandelier.” Listen to it below now.

The Black Godfather features contributions from the likes of Quincy Jones, Snoop Dogg, Jamie Foxx, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and more. You can watch the documentary’s trailer below or watch it in full on Netflix now.

In April, Jay-Z joined Williams on stage at his Something In The Water Festival in Virginia Beach. The New York rapper made a surprise appearance during a set billed as “Pharrell & Friends” and performed ‘La-La-La’, ‘Izzo (H.O.V.A.)’, and the 2003 single ‘Frontin’.

Last December, Williams and Robin Thicke were ordered to pay $5 million (£3.9 million) to Marvin Gaye’s family after losing an appeal in the long-running ‘Blurred Lines’ copyright infringement case.