Listen to Marcus Mumford and Phoebe Bridgers’ new collaboration, ‘Stonecatcher’

Marcus Mumford has teamed up with Phoebe Bridgers on a new track called ‘Stonecatcher’ – you can listen to it below.

The song appears on the Mumford & Sons frontman’s debut solo album ‘(self-titled)’, which came out today (September 16) via Island.

Bridgers provided backing vocals on the delicate, stripped-back number. “Oh, my God, we’re here again/ It all slows down to lines in the sand,” the pair sing together in the understated chorus.

During a recent interview with NME, Mumford explained that the ‘Punisher’ singer-songwriter has been his “friend for a long time”, adding: “We’ve had lots of conversations which have been really helpful to me over the years.”

He continued: “I asked her whether she’d be down to come and hear something and whether she wanted to sing on it. I played her where ‘Stonecatcher’ was at and she goes, ‘Dude, did you get the word ‘heinous‘ into a song?’ I said, ‘Yes’. She was like, ‘I’ll sing on it!'”

You can listen to ‘Stonecatcher’ here:

‘(self-titled)’ also includes guest appearances from Clairo (on ‘Dangerous Game’), Brandi Carlile (‘How’) and Monica Martin (‘Go In Light’). Ahead of the record’s release, Mumford shared the singles ‘Cannibal’ and ‘Grace’.

In a four-star review, NME hailed the LP as “Mumford’s most crafted studio recording to date; this album is a career-best for the musician”.

It added: “While it is undoubtedly an emotional and often heart-breaking listen, it’s also a record full of defiance, hope and faith. It shows that even after the deepest, most cutting trauma, it’s somehow possible to find peace and begin again.”

Elsewhere, Mumford spoke to NME about how some past advice from Neil Young had inspired his first solo project.

Marcus Mumford is scheduled to embark on a UK and Ireland headline tour in November – you can find any remaining tickets here. It’ll follow an extensive run of North American concerts this autumn (buy tickets here).