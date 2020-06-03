Phoebe Bridgers has covered Bright Eyes‘ 2005 song, ‘First Day Of My Life’.

The singer-songwriter, who formed Better Oblivion Community Center with Bright Eyes frontman Conor Oberst in 2018, has shared her rendition during the coronavirus lockdown as part of Deezer’s Home Sessions.

The song, which is taken from Bright Eyes’ 2005 album ‘I’m Wide Awake, It’s Morning’, is given a stripped-back treatment befitting of its original intimacy. Listen below.

Earlier this year, Bridgers covered Conor Oberst’s ‘Mamah Borthwick (a Sketch)’ for charity. Now, Bridgers has tackled “First Day of My Life”, a classic song from Oberst’s Bright Eyes project.

Bridgers and Oberst released their self-titled debut as Better Oblivion Community Center last year. In a four-star review NME wrote: “indie-folk heroes Conor Oberst and Phoebe Bridgers find hope amid chaos; the record succeeds on its own merits, regardless of its authors’ impressive statuses.”

While touring the record, the pair became known for performing covers, including Lady Gaga’s ‘Shallow’ and The Killers’ ‘Human’.

Bridgers releases her second album, ‘Punisher’, on June 19 and has been building up to the occasion with performances live-streamed from her home.

Tomorrow (June 4), her online event will also serve as a fundraiser for The Bail Project, which has been helping protestors get out of jail. All profits from merchandise sales that day will also benefit the organisation.

Oberst, meanwhile, recently rekindled his Bright Eyes side project after nine years.

In an exclusive interview with NME, the singer-songwriter spoke about returning in the midst of a global pandemic and how the band is “notorious for not making good commercial decisions”.