Listen to Phoebe Bridgers cover Tom Waits’ ‘Day After Tomorrow’ backed by a choir

Phoebe Bridgers has shared a cover of Tom Waits‘ 2004 track ‘Day After Tomorrow’.

Produced by Tony Berg, Ethan Gruska and Bridgers herself, the song finds the singer-songwriter backed by a choir which includes Mumford & Sons frontman Marcus Mumford. You can listen to it below.

All proceeds from the sale of the song will go to The International Institute of Los Angeles – The Local Integration & Family Empowerment Division which provides refugees, immigrants, and survivors of human trafficking with skills, abilities, and resources they need to become self-sufficient and start their new lives in Southern California.

It follows her previous annual Christmas covers of ‘Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas’, Merle Haggard’s ‘If We Make It Through December’, Simon & Garfunkel‘s ‘7 O’Clock News/Silent Night’ with Fiona Apple and The National’s Matt Berninger, and McCarthy Trenching’s ‘Christmas Song’ with Jackson Browne.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift recently recalled the moment she reached out to Bridgers to ask her to collaborate on ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ on the song ‘Nothing New’.

During an interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Swift hailed Bridgers as “one of my favourite artists in the world”, adding: “If she sings it, I will listen to it. I just love her voice.” She then explained how her team-up with the ‘Punisher’ musician came about.

“I try not to cold-call people. It can go very bad,” Swift said. “But I do send a very long text that I’ve crafted over many days. And I’ll send the song because I don’t want them to ever feel pressured to say yes to something, creatively, if it doesn’t gel with what they want to do.

“With Phoebe, I reached out and I sent her this song called ‘Nothing New’, which I wrote when I was 22. And it’s really, really special to me because it was the first time I was not a shiny new artist.”

She continued: “I sent it to Phoebe and said, ‘It would mean the world to me if you would do this as a duet’. ‘Cause I really wanted another female artist who I loved to sing it with me because I think it has a very female artist perspective that we go through that experience.

“And her response was, ‘I’ve been waiting for this text my entire life’. It was like, ‘Yes!‘ [Laughs].”

Bridgers also recalled how she became emotional while recording her vocals for ‘Nothing New’.