Listen to Phoebe Bridgers’ emotional cover of Tom Waits’ ‘Georgia Lee’

The track comes from a new compilation of Tom Waits covers by female artists

Phoebe Bridgers has released a cover of Tom Waits’ ‘Georgia Lee’, taken from a new tribute compilation ‘Come On Up To The House: Women Sing Waits’.

The album, produced by Warren Zanes, also features Aimee Mann, Rosanne Cash, and the duo of Shelby Lynne and Allison Moorer singing the songs of Tom Waits.

‘Georgia Lee’ was originally released on Waits’ 1999 album ‘Mule Variations’. The song is based on a true story about an impoverished black girl who, in 1997, was abducted and murdered at the age of 12: “Why wasn’t God watching / why wasn’t God listening / why wasn’t God there for Georgia Lee?” Listen to Bridgers’ version below.

Along with the ‘Better Oblivion Community Center’ album with Conor Oberst, Bridgers last year also formed boygenius, a supergroup with Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus.

Last month (October 30) Bridgers spoke to NME during a break in recording ahead of debuting new music from the record for the first time at Mirrors Festival in London. “Those projects have made me feel like the boss of my own music in the best way. I’m not afraid to have a really weird idea or, you know, take a really bad guitar solo,” she said.

