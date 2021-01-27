Listen to Phoebe Bridgers feature on Charlie Hickey’s new song ‘Ten Feet Tall’

Phoebe Bridgers has lent her dulcet tones to Charlie Hickeys’ latest track, ‘Ten Feet Tall’.

The single is the latest collaboration between the two longtime friends. Bridgers and Hickey met as teenagers after Hickey’s cover of one of Bridgers’ songs caught her attention. Last year, Bridgers sang backing vocals on Hickey’s single, ‘No Good At Lying’.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the two artists had teamed up to perform both ‘No Good At Lying’ and ‘Ten Feet Tall’ in concert. Watch the official video clip for ‘Ten Feet Tall’, which features both artists, below:

Advertisement

‘Ten Feet Tall’ is set to appear on Charlie Hickey’s forthcoming EP, ‘Count the Stairs’. The record hits streaming services on February 26.

Last week, Bridgers opened up about her apprehension at the prospect of touring again.

“The whole system is going to be so overrun with people touring,” she said in an interview with Nylon.

“I know by the time that I play a show, it will be safe. I will not be in the first wave of people who I’m sure are going to fuck it up. The Chainsmokers already did that.”

Advertisement

Earlier in January, Bridgers was announced as one of the inaugural artists to feature in Bandsintown’s new livestream concert subscription service.

Bandsintown Plus will give subscribers access to over 25 live shows per month, with Soccer Mommy and Big Thief’s Adrienne Lenker among those also featured in the first month’s program.