Listen to Polica’s emotive new single, ‘Violence’

Polica have shared a new single today (May 9) called ‘Violence’ – listen to it below.

It’s taken from their new album, ‘Madness’, which arrives on June 2 via Memphis Industries. You can pre-order the album now.

The latest single follows on from previously released tracks, ‘Rotting‘ and ‘Alive‘.

Speaking about ‘Violence’, the band’s Channy Leaneagh said: “Along with the core members of the band, the new single ‘Violence’ brings on some of Poliça’s favourite collaborators like Velvet Negroni’s Jermey Nutzman, Boys Noize, Dustin Zahn, CJ Camererie and Aaron Baum to bring a slow-building dance-ish take on someone else’s problems.”

Listen to the new track here:

Madness tracklist:

1. ‘Alive’

2. ‘Violence’

3. ‘Away’

4. ‘Madness’

5. ‘Blood’

6. ‘Fountain’

7. ‘Sweet Memz’

The new album is described as “something of a companion piece” to 2020’s ‘When We Stay Alive’ after Channy “realised the power in restructuring her inner self” following a debilitating accident.

A statement added that the songs on the new 7 track, 31-minute release also “represent a potential endpoint to the first phase of POLIÇA’s existence.”

The album was mostly recorded between 2020 and 2021 in Ryan Olson’s Minneapolis studio and was partially created by anthropomorphic production tool “AllOvers(c)”, which was designed by Olson and fellow producer and sound-artist Seth Rosetter.

According to vocalist Channy Leaneagh, the lyrics across ‘Madness’ represent the idea that “I am here for you all and I am never truly myself here. I am her for you all and I am never truly her”.

Poliça also recently announced details of a US tour – tickets are available here.

Poliça will play:

June

9 – Thalia Hall, Chicago, IL

10 – Marble Bar, Detroit, MI

11 – Horseshoe Tavern, Toronto, ON

12 – Bar le Ritz, Montreal, QC

13 – Brighton Music Hall, Boston, MA

16 – Elsewhere, Brooklyn, NY

17 – The Foundry, Philadelphia, PA

18 – The Black Cat, Washington, DC

19 – The Basement, Columbus, OH

July

2 – Earth Rider Brewery, Superior, WI

6 – Lucky You Lounge, Spokane, WA

7 – Neptune Theatre, Seattle, WA

8 – Fortune Sound Club, Vancouver, BC

9 – Doug Fir, Portland, OR

11 – Independent, San Francisco, CA

12 – Teragram Ballroom, Los Angeles, CA

14 – Casbah, San Diego, CA

15 – Crescent Ballroom, Phoenix, AZ

16 – Meow Wolf, Santa Fe, NM

17 – Bluebird Theatre, Denver, CO

19 – The Raccoon Motel, Davenport, IA