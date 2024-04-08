Listen to Porno For Pyros’ final ever song, ‘Fingernail’

Porno For Pyros have dropped their final ever song, ‘Fingernail’ – listen to it below.

The new track comes on the heels of the US alt-rock’s band’s recently wrapped ‘Horns, Thorns En Halos’ farewell tour.

‘Fingernail’ is a contemplative number with a nostalgic melody, which completes a trio of songs the band recorded last year, following ‘Little Me‘ and ‘Agua‘ – the latter being their first new track in 26 years.

Each of the songs were written back in the ’90s but not recorded officially until recent months.

“The moment the melody touched the words I knew it would be a special song,” said Perry Farrell of ‘Fingernail’ in a statement (per Consequence). “But I was too immature to understand the essence fully.”

He continued: “There is no pain in the cutting of our hair, eyelashes or a fingernail, because they are dead, although the world at every instant is renewed. The death invested within us is pushed out, and the soul is again restored.”

Bassist Martyn LeNoble – who chose not to join Farrell, Peter DiStefano and Stephen Perkins on the farewell tour – added of the song: “In ‘Fingernail,’ I hear our lives, and yours. Decades of growing. Happiness, heartbreak, tension, loss and joy… growing pains. In this case it took almost 30 years for this song to slowly grow into what it is now. And, the way the song ends…. I love redemption songs. I’d say we ended it well Perry, Peter and Stephen.”

The band wrapped up their US farewell tour last month, which came after the band reunited on stage for their first time in 26 years at Welcome To Rockville Festival back in 2022, after replacing Jane’s Addiction.

In a previous press release, Farrell shared his excitement for new music: “Now we’re here, and that same heart, that same desire to make music together, has returned. Getting together with these guys has been some of the most fun, the happiest times in my life.”